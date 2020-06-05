OVO commits to all-electric fleet by 2030

OVO has committed to transitioning its fleet to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030 and installing charging infrastructure at its sites to support EV uptake by its employees.

The company has signed up to The Climate Group’s EV100, a global initiative bringing together companies committed to accelerating the transition to EVs.

OVO has also committed to doubling its energy productivity by 2030, through services like its ‘Carbon Tracker’, which helps members cut their home energy waste and carbon dioxide emissions and ‘EV Everywhere’, a renewable energy plan for EV drivers

Kate Weinberg, Director of Sustainability at OVO said: “We all need to take action towards a world beyond carbon and businesses need to lead the way.”

The energy company has also announced it has reached the milestone of planting more than one million trees in five years, surpassing the target set in 2015.