Automotive and electricity industries call for rapid action on low carbon refuelling stations

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) and the European Association for the electricity industry, Eurelectric, are calling on the European Commission to accelerate its plans on clean and low carbon vehicle refuelling stations.

The group urges policymakers to introduce a more ambitious approach for rolling out electric vehicle (EV) charging points and hydrogen refuelling stations.

In a joint statement, both associations stress the importance of this initiative and suggest it has historically suffered from poor implementation by member states.

They also note infrastructure deployment should be in line with the benchmarks for zero- and low-emission vehicles set by the EU for 2025 and 2030 and should consider the power classes of charging points and the charging capacities of vehicles – trucks and buses, for instance, have different needs to cars when it comes to infrastructure, due to their higher power and energy demand.

Eric-Mark Huitema, ACEA Director-General, said: “We need to see rapid action on infrastructure rollout to give consumers the confidence to go out and buy an EV, thereby ensuring the fleet can be renewed in an environmentally-friendly way.”

Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric, added: “Embedding clean mobility in Europe’s new normal requires speeding up the launch of battery electric vehicles and the rollout of charging infrastructure, as well as upgrading the grids and developing the appropriate storage solutions.”