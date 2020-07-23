US invests $118m to develop carbon-neutral coal products

The US Government has announced investment totalling $118 million (£93m) to develop technologies to generate carbon-neutral electricity and hydrogen using coal.

It will support Coal FIRST (Flexible, Innovative, Resilient, Small, Transformative) power plants that will convert coal, biomass and waste plastics to generate clean and affordable electricity and hydrogen.

These plants will be capable of flexible operations to meet the needs of the grid, use innovative components that improve efficiency and reduce emission and will be small compared to the current conventional utility-scale coal-fired plants.

Coal FIRST plants will incorporate carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technologies and will be flexible to provide affordable electricity and hydrogen.

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said: “Coal is one of our nation’s most abundant natural resources and has been providing well-paying jobs and powering the US for decades.

“That’s why, as the global energy mix evolves, we’re investing in the next-generation of coal technologies that will lay the groundwork for clean, reliable 21st century coal-to-energy plants. The Trump Administration sees a bright future for the new, next stage of coal.”