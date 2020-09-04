EV market share in Europe rises in second quarter of 2020

The European market share of electric vehicles (EVs) has increased in the second quarter of 2020, a period when lockdown measures were still in place.

That’s according to the latest report by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), which suggests from April to June 2020, EV registrations rose by 53.3% across the EU.

That resulted in the overall market share of EVs going from 2.4% in 2019 to 7.2% in the second quarter of 2020.

ACEA says sales of plug-in hybrids (PHEV) provided a significant boost to this growth, achieving a 133.9% increase.

Conventional internal combustion engines took the biggest hit from the coronavirus crisis, with sales falling by more than half across the EU from April to June 2020, according to the report.

Figures also suggest registered diesel car registrations in the EU during the second quarter of the year fell by 53.4% – this represents a market share of 29.4%, down from 32% in 2019.

The report also notes petrol sales experienced similar declines, going from more than two million cars last year to 929,309 in the second quarter of 2020.