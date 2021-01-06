Meat-eaters contribute nearly twice as much to climate change than vegans.

A new study from Uswitch shows that people who eat meat generate 2,049 kilogrammes of carbon dioxide-equivalents over a typical year, compared to the 1,052 kilogrammes produced by those with entirely plant-based diets – cumulatively, meat-eaters generate more than 117.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide every year from their diet alone.

The research finds that switching to vegetarianism for a year could save the UK 37,900 tonnes of emissions, an amount equivalent to the footprint of powering 4,373 homes.

This figure would increase again to 57,100 tonnes if everyone went vegan.

The study highlights that 47% of people across the country do not know that going vegan would nearly halve their carbon footprint.

The meat industry has ‘billions of dollars at risk’ as a result of climate change – that’s according to investor network FAIRR, which suggests the “twin forces” of increasing climate costs and alternative protein growth will significantly impact the profitability of meat companies in a 2°C world.