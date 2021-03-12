Job Vacancy: Deputy Head of Net Zero

Deputy Head of Net Zero

Salary: £45,000 – £50,000 p.a. (depending on experience) + bonus

Location: Home-based, with the ability to regularly visit our offices in St Neots, Cambs and travel to client sites

Somewhere inside all of us is the power to change the world.

Are you up to the challenge?

Here at Energise it’s not just a job, it’s a commitment to a more sustainable way of living. We are flexible, hardworking and not afraid to push boundaries. Our employees are encouraged to become the best they can be.

We are looking to expand our team and are seeking to employ someone who can not only do ‘The Job’ but questions it and then seeks to improve it.

We are currently seeking a Deputy Head of Net Zero to join our growing team. To achieve success in the role you will need to work effectively, have good communication and problem-solving skills, and the ability to work with complex issues while still seeing the wider picture. This role can be home based with regular visits to our office, and you must also be able to travel to client sites as required to fulfil the duties of the role.

Are you:​

able to build great relationships on a foundation of trust, respect and vulnerability?

a natural problem solver and solution finder?

a self-starter and able to use your own initiative?

passionate about sustainability, and excited about what we do and how you could contribute to that?

efficient in your use of time?

friendly and approachable?

committed to personal growth and professional development?

ready to cause good trouble?

If you answered yes to all the above, then read on…

​The Role

You will be able to demonstrate a detailed understanding of Net Zero, current and future markets and legislative drivers. With a passion for identifying and delivering customer-focused solutions.

You will act as a reference point to team members on technical issues and support the Head of Net Zero in effectively and efficiently managing the output of the Consultancy Team. You will be exemplar in the timely delivery of project work to clients, in a manner which provides consistency with the company requirements on accredited procedures (where applicable) and quality standards and demonstrate an ability to communicate with all levels of seniority.

The main responsibilities of the role include:

Supporting the Head of Net Zero in the successful delivery of the Strategic objectives

Providing insight at all stages of the business (marketing, proposal/tender writing, service development, delivery, account management)

Managing your own and supporting the team’s technical delivery in line with project management timetables, quality standards and project budgets

Contributing to the training and development plans for the delivery team

Providing customer service support to our customers as needed to ‘wow’ them

Delivery of consultancy work in line with your competencies and skills, as needed to support the achievement of the billable target

Actively identifying new upsell opportunities within the existing customer portfolio and supporting the team to do the same

Assisting the Head of Service Delivery to ensure the complete and accurate recording of project data in the necessary systems to allow adequate internal reporting to occur

Experience, Skills & Qualifications

Experience Essential Desirable Net Zero Strategy Development & Execution Yes ESG Consultancy Yes Carbon Compliance Experience (SECR & ESOS) Yes Carbon Disclosure Schemes (CDP/TCFD) Yes Supply Chain Engagement Yes ISO50000 series standards (e.g. ISO50001, ISO50006, ISO50015) Yes Energy surveys (non-manufacturing – energy in buildings) Yes Energy surveys (manufacturing, process and/or transport) Yes ESOS Lead Assessor Yes Monitoring and Targeting (inc. regression & CUSUM analysis) Yes Employee Behaviour Change Programmes Yes Renewable Feasibility Studies Yes Climate Change Risk and Opportunity Assessments Yes High level of numeracy Yes Excellent written and verbal communication skills Yes



Package

​ Salary of £45,000 – £50,000 p.a. (depending on experience)

Pension Scheme

30 days holiday (inc. Public holidays), rising to 32 after 3 years’ continuous service

Bonus scheme (employee and company-performance related)

Additional benefits information is available on our Good To Know page.

Energise is committed to a policy of diversity, equity and inclusion in its recruitment process. We actively and consciously seek to recruit without bias on the grounds of race, colour, nationality, ethnic origin, gender, marital status, disability, beliefs (religious or other), age or sexual orientation of that employee.

How to Apply

If you feel this role is for you and you have the relevant experience, passion and enthusiasm, please email your CV and cover letter stating why you should be considered for this position to Carol Metherell at . Please write “I’m the Deputy Head of Net Zero you’re looking for” in the email subject field.

No recruitment agencies.

Your deadline to apply is Wednesday, 31st March 2021.

Applicant information will only be held for 6 months after the successful candidate has been appointed.