UK and India to expand research and collaboration to tackle climate change

The UK and India are working to expand research and collaboration links to tackle climate change across the two countries.

Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth made the announcement at the end of his five-day visit to India last week, reaffirming the UK’s commitment to a closer UK-India relationship as part of a wider focus on partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.

Lord Ahmad met with leaders from Tamil Nadu to discuss how the UK could share expertise with India on offshore wind energy at the headquarters of India’s National Institute of Wind Energy in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu has set an ambitious goal for all taxis, two and three wheelers, i.e. auto-rickshaws, in the state’s six major cities to be electric by 2030.

The minister also attended a roundtable at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Research Park to build on links between the state and Dundee Council, which is said to be a world-leading city in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

Both the UK and India are signatories to the Paris climate agreement and the UK is keen to work with India ahead of COP26 in November to lead the global shift to a low carbon economy and expand access to sustainable energy.

Lord Ahmad said: “India has quadrupled wind and solar capacity in the last decade and committed to net zero emissions in the Indian Railways by 2030. I saw first hand how we can work even more closely together on tackling climate action by sharing our solutions and expertise.

“Deepening UK-India collaboration will be crucial to building up to a successful outcome at COP26.”