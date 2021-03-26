GE Renewable Energy lands Vietnamese wind farm contract

GE Renewable Energy has announced that it has been awarded a contract to supply eight wind turbines for a 30MW wind farm in Vietnam.

Located in the South-Central coastal region of Vietnam, the Thuan Nhien Phong project is predicted to power the equivalent of 45,000 homes.

The contract also provides a ten-year agreement for the operation and maintenance of the wind farm.

The project marks GE’s second wind farm contract in Binh Thuan Province.

Gilan Sabatier, Regional Leader for GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind Business in South Asia and ASEAN, said: “The Thuan Nhien Phong wind farm underlines GE Renewable Energy’s commitment to support Vietnam’s renewable energy’s aspirations.”