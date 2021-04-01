Homes in Northern England ‘will be harder hit from the scrapped Green Homes Grant’

The government’s decision to scrap its flagship Green Homes Grant (GHG) scheme will disproportionality impact northern regions.

A new report by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) estimates almost 223,000 homes in these areas will miss out on the opportunity to secure funding for energy efficiency measures.

The report claims the North West, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber account for more than 40% of applications to the GHG voucher scheme.

That compares with 20% of applications submitted for homes in London and the South East.

The analysis notes northern regions along with the Midlands have some of the highest rates of fuel poverty and the greatest proportion of homes below Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) band C.

The government has set a target for all homes to reach EPC Band C by 2035.

Jess Ralston, Analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said: “Pulling the plug on the green homes grant sends the wrong message to many new Conservative voters in the North and Midlands who will, unfortunately, bear the brunt of broken promises to fix up millions of leaky homes.

“Local communities will also be harmed by the inability to deliver thousands of new skilled jobs, a core tenet of the government’s aims to level up the nation at the same time as bringing emissions down to net zero.

“There is no way to get to net zero without tackling emissions from our homes.”

A BEIS spokesperson said: “​More than £60 million of green government funding has already been given to 24 councils in the north west, north east and Yorkshire and Humber to retrofit more than 7,500 homes, establishing the country’s first decarbonised neighbourhoods and supporting up to 8,000 green jobs every year as we build back better and greener from the pandemic.

“Homes in the north of England will ​also benefit from the £300 million of extra funding for green home upgrades ​nationwide which we have announced recently- helping people to cut emissions, save money on their energy bills and keep warm.”