Enpaas signs 3 new customers in just one week to prove that automation and digital transformation don’t have to be a long, expensive and slow journey for energy companies

Automation and digital transformation are about 4 key things: technology, data, processes, and organizational change. The promise is to leverage transformation for a more profitable and scalable growth path. For gas and power supply companies, adoption of new technology has been slow, and the digital path has been challenging, costly, and fraught with risk.

But in the age of cloud computing, these companies can now partner with a managed-services provider with deep SaaS expertise, such as Enpaas, and offload the entire ecosystem of IT management at tremendous savings on tech and infrastructure costs.

Worldwide IT spending is projected to total $3.9 trillion in 2021, an increase of 6.2% from 2020, according to the latest forecast by Gartner. According to Gartner, CIOs have a balancing act to perform in 2021 — saving cash and expanding IT.

This is a difficult proposition, which is why managed services is a smart choice. It is estimated that successful deployment of managed services will help reduce IT costs by 25-45% and will also increase operational efficiency by 45-65%.

Enpaas is a managed services and SaaS cloud platform company that enables instant digital transformation. Through leading technology and its team of energy industry veterans, companies are replacing manual, error-prone practices such as invoice validation, tariff research, and consumption management, with automated cloud software tools that speed up, scale, and accelerate the business.

Energy companies no longer need to invest in their own servers, data storage, security, disaster recovery, infrastructure or IT staff to manage and upgrade it. Enpaas handles everything while their customers focus on their core business.

This model is proven by several Enpaas clients, to name a few, Maloney Associates, Balanced Energy, CBG, Pozitive Energy and Consultiv Utilities. Powered by Enpaas tools and services, Pozitive Energy was named one of the UK’s fastest-growing energy suppliers with 480% year-over-year sales growth.

“Our Enpaas platform and service enables us to create tailor-made low-cost tariffs, validate industry bills, timely submit settlement data and invoice our clients accurately. The experienced Enpaas team provides expert managed services and removes our risks and pain points so we can focus on our core business,” said Pozitive Group CEO, Neeraj Bhatia.

This is a promoted article.