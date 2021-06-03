Efficiency & Environment, Policy

London Mayor fires up ‘retrofit revolution’

A £3.5m ‘centre of excellence’ will help social housing providers access funding to make their homes more energy efficient

Festival Net Zero 2021

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 3 June 2021
Image: Shutterstock

London’s Mayor has today unveiled a new package of measures to make social housing more energy efficient and create new green jobs.

A new £10 billion partnership deal with London local authorities and social housing providers, will offer large-scale low carbon upgrades.

The programme also includes the creation of a £3.5 million national retrofit centre of excellence, that will help assist social housing providers to access funding for retrofit projects.

According to official data, London’s homes and workplaces are responsible for 78% of the capital’s carbon dioxide emissions.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “Creating jobs and tackling the climate emergency are two of my priorities for London and that’s why I am delighted London is leading the way on a retrofit revolution.

“With the COP26 summit taking place later this year, it’s vital that we show how London is leading the way with our Green New Deal.”

John Alker, Director of Policy and Places at UK Green Building Council, said: “The successful delivery of local retrofit programmes can not only improve resident’s quality of life through upgrading the energy efficiency of their homes and tackling the danger of cold and damp homes, but it can also act as a catalyst for creating green jobs and upskilling the supply chain.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast