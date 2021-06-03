London Mayor fires up ‘retrofit revolution’

London’s Mayor has today unveiled a new package of measures to make social housing more energy efficient and create new green jobs.

A new £10 billion partnership deal with London local authorities and social housing providers, will offer large-scale low carbon upgrades.

The programme also includes the creation of a £3.5 million national retrofit centre of excellence, that will help assist social housing providers to access funding for retrofit projects.

According to official data, London’s homes and workplaces are responsible for 78% of the capital’s carbon dioxide emissions.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “Creating jobs and tackling the climate emergency are two of my priorities for London and that’s why I am delighted London is leading the way on a retrofit revolution.

“With the COP26 summit taking place later this year, it’s vital that we show how London is leading the way with our Green New Deal.”

John Alker, Director of Policy and Places at UK Green Building Council, said: “The successful delivery of local retrofit programmes can not only improve resident’s quality of life through upgrading the energy efficiency of their homes and tackling the danger of cold and damp homes, but it can also act as a catalyst for creating green jobs and upskilling the supply chain.”