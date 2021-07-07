Government consults on smart meter data usage

The government is seeking views on proposals to help non-domestic consumers save energy and manage costs through the use of the data from their smart meters.

The proposals should ensure that they provide feedback to customers regarding their energy consumption so they can save on their energy and bills.

The proposed measures should also require energy suppliers to offer consumers free insights into their energy consumption based on the data from their smart meters.

Proposals should also help to make data sharing with third-party net zero innovators hassle-free.