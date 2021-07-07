Efficiency & Environment, Policy, Technology

Government consults on smart meter data usage

The consultation seeks proposals on how smart meter data can be used to help non-domestic customers save energy and manage costs

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 7 July 2021
Image: Sue Rae Edmondson / Shutterstock

The government is seeking views on proposals to help non-domestic consumers save energy and manage costs through the use of the data from their smart meters.

The proposals should ensure that they provide feedback to customers regarding their energy consumption so they can save on their energy and bills.

The proposed measures should also require energy suppliers to offer consumers free insights into their energy consumption based on the data from their smart meters.

Proposals should also help to make data sharing with third-party net zero innovators hassle-free.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast