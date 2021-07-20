Yorkshire Water launches 2030 net zero pathway

Yorkshire Water has unveiled its strategy to reach net zero by 2030.

With the help of an energy efficiency programme, the water utility pledges to reduce its electricity use by 28% by the end of the decade.

It also plans to deploy up to 120MW of solar by 2030 and with a target to have a minimum of 30% of all its electricity needs covered by onsite renewable energy sources.

The company has also committed to delivering tree planting and peatland restoration projects to improve carbon storage capabilities of the land it owns.

Yorkshire Water’s net zero roadmap also includes a plan to have 10% of its van fleet electric by the end of this year and 50% within the next four years.

In the last few years, Yorkshire Water has also been trialling alternative fuel vehicles, including a hydrogen-fuelled tanker.

Pete Stevens, Manager of Carbon-Neutrality at Yorkshire Water, said: “Tackling climate change is becoming ever more important. The 21st century has been the hottest for three centuries and we are seeing the impact of that on our region and our business.

“All UK water companies have made a joint commitment to reach carbon net zero by 2030. To do that we must be transparent with our data and set out a clear path to achieve the goal.”