Efficiency & Environment, Technology

Wave energy puts a rig on it!

The Swedish-headquartered developer CorPower has developed what is described as the world’s largest wave energy test rig

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 11 August 2021
Image: CorPower

Swedish developer CorPower has completed the construction of what is claimed to be the world’s largest wave energy test rig.

The system is designed to simulate ocean wave conditions while testing technologies before their offshore deployment.

Measuring 40 metres in length and nine metres in width, the test rig is expected to support the firm’s flagship HiWave-5 demonstration project off the coast of Portugal later this year.

CorPower Project Lead Antoine Boudoin said: “The test rig catapults us to the next phase, enabling us to perform a broad range of isolated tests, involving individual modules and equipment, before eventually testing the device as a complete integrated system in the ocean.

“Dry-rig testing is a highly effective process helping debug, improve, stabilise, fine-tune and optimise Wave Energy Converter systems before offshore operations, which are costly and weather dependent by comparison.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast