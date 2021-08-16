Eni to deliver ‘carbon-neutral’ LNG to Taiwan

Eni has reached an agreement to deliver ‘carbon-neutral’ liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to Taiwan.

Eni has signed the agreement with Taiwan’s CPC Corporation and claims the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions produced by the entire value chain of the LNG cargo will be offset.

The LNG will be sourced from the Bontang liquefaction terminal in Indonesia, with the GHG emissions being calculated by Eni and ‘reviewed by a third party’.

This follows its pledge to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2050 and reduce its net lifecycle emissions by 65% by 2040.