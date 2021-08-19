Finance & Markets

Wind turbine prices predicted to soar by 10%

A rise in steel, copper, aluminium and fibre prices are driving up wind turbine prices, according to a new research

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 19 August 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Wind turbine prices are forecast to increase by 10% in the next 18 months.

That’s according to new research by the research and consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie, which suggests this change is due to an increase in steel, copper, aluminium and fibre prices, coupled with a four-fold rise in logistics costs.

The authors of the report predict this trend will continue for the next four to five quarters.

Shashi Barla, Wood Mackenzie Principal Analyst, said: “Turbine Original Equipment Manufacturers and component suppliers face a double whammy of cost increases and demand softening over the coming two years due to the US Production Tax Credit and China feed-in-tariff phaseouts.

“Despite this rise in costs, we expect turbine prices to return to normal levels by the end of 2022.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast