Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly held private Met Office briefing with energy bosses

Business Secretary has reportedly held a private meeting with bosses of energy firms to reassure them that the UK is heading for a mild winter, a development that could potentially take some pressure off customers’ energy bills.

The Financial Times reported that the private Met Office briefing, which took place this week, said it is highly likely the UK will face mild and wet conditions through the winter.

The briefing reportedly said: “for the late winter period from January to February 2022, the most likely scenario is for an unsettled period of wet, windy and mild spells.”

From 1st October the new price cap, which is being increased by £139, came into force.

Two weeks ago, in its outlook forecast, the National Grid Electricity System Operator confirmed that Britain has enough capacity to meet electricity demand this winter.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “The Met Office produces a three-month outlook for contingency planners which provides a broad picture for the likelihood of different weather conditions over the outlook period.

“The current three-month outlook is relevant for October, November and December and shows an increased likelihood of milder than average conditions overall. However, this does not rule out spells of cold weather and these are currently most likely in late autumn and early winter.

“The outlook only provides probabilities of broad weather conditions for the UK and is not used as a short-term forecasting tool.”

ELN has contacted BEIS for a response.