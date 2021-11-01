COP26 Live: India and UK join forces for global solar grid project

hIndia and UK will join forces to launch a global solar grid project tomorrow at Glasgow.

The project, named Green Grids Initiative (GGI) is designed to create a solar grid connecting different parts of the world.

The system, which is being initiated by the International Solar Alliance, will bring together an international coalition of national governments, financial organisations and power system operators to accelerate the construction of new infrastructure needed to deliver grids and electricity interconnectors.

Ajay Mathur, Director-General of the International Solar Alliance said: “For example, when it is dark in East Asia, it’s still light in India. If there was a cable between India and East Asia, that solar electricity could be provided to East Asia.”

Earlier this month, the UK and India Energy Ministers met to discuss the collaboration between the two countries.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Supporting the move to clean energy is a shared priority, and our new joint programme on smart power, renewable energy and storage will help to increase investment in renewable projects, while creating new high skilled jobs across both nations as we build back greener.”