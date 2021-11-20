National Grid: IFA interconnector back in full service from December 2022

National Grid expects that the French IFA interconnector will restart full operations by December next year.

National Grid confirmed it will bring 500MW back to service from October next year and 500MW three months later.

Last month, it was reported that the fire-damaged power link between the UK and France will not fully return before 2023.

One substation in Kent was left damaged by a fire in September which forced the shutdown of the project that brings electricity from France to the UK.

The announcement was made during the presentation of the company’s half-year results.

National Grid has said it expected to deliver annual underlying earning ‘significantly above’ its 5% to 7% range.

That will be mainly driven by the early commissioning of National Grid’s new North Sea Link interconnector between Britain and Norway.

John Pettigrew, National Grid Chief Executive, said: “Our focus will be on delivering critical and green investment to enable the decarbonisation of power, transport and heat, and lead a clean, fair and affordable energy transition across the jurisdictions we serve.”