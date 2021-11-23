Insulation can pop at the same temperature as popcorn!

What if the best insulation solution for your home could come from the popcorn bucket you hold while watching your favorite movie?

A group of scientists at the University of Göttingen in Germany has developed a new process that can create insulation boards made of ‘granulated’ popcorn.

Their research found that the novel material has excellent thermal insulation properties and can offer buildings good protection against fire.

The team believes that the new insulation solution is environmentally friendly and more sustainable when compared to conventional petroleum-based products that are used more often by the industry.

Professor Alireza Kharazipour, Head of the research group, said: “This new process, based on that of the plastics industry, enables the cost-effective production of insulation boards at an industrial scale.

“Especially in the field of insulation in construction, this ensures that natural insulation materials are no longer just niche products.”