Mitsubishi and OVO’s platform to boost EV smart charging in Japan

OVO’s energy platform Kaluza and Mitsubishi Corporation have today announced a new solution designed to benefit car manufacturers and energy firms in Japan.

Kaluza’s technology optimises connected EVs and heating systems to charge when energy is cheapest and greenest.

The platform will be used by a number of Japanese car brands and create new smart, low carbon services for energy companies.

The technology aims to help customers save on their energy consumption while supporting the decarbonisation of the grid.

Scott Neuman, Chief Executive Officer of Kaluza, commented: “With a distinguished track record in mobility and technology innovation, Japan is perfectly placed to turn electric vehicles into a giant distributed battery for the electricity grid.”