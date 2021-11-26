Efficiency & Environment, Technology

Mitsubishi and OVO’s platform to boost EV smart charging in Japan

The companies aim to launch products and services that enable energy utilities and car makers to reward customers for switching to EVs

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 26 November 2021
Image: Shutterstock

OVO’s energy platform Kaluza and Mitsubishi Corporation have today announced a new solution designed to benefit car manufacturers and energy firms in Japan.

Kaluza’s technology optimises connected EVs and heating systems to charge when energy is cheapest and greenest.

The platform will be used by a number of Japanese car brands and create new smart, low carbon services for energy companies.

The technology aims to help customers save on their energy consumption while supporting the decarbonisation of the grid.

Scott Neuman, Chief Executive Officer of Kaluza, commented: “With a distinguished track record in mobility and technology innovation, Japan is perfectly placed to turn electric vehicles into a giant distributed battery for the electricity grid.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast