bp buys US EV fleet charging firm

bp has acquired the US electric vehicle (EV) fleet charging company AMPLY Power.

bp aims to increase its global EV charging point network from around 11,000 today to more than 70,000 by 2030.

It also seeks to nearly double earnings from its global convenience and mobility businesses increasing from around $5 billion (£3.7bn) in 2019.

The San Francisco-based AMPLY Power provides EV charging and energy management services for trucks, buses, vans and light-duty vehicles.

Earlier this year, bp pulse launched a rapid charging hub for fleet vehicles in central London – the hub was claimed to be the first of its kind in the UK.

Richard Bartlett, Senior Vice President, Future Mobility and Solutions at bp, said: “bp is aiming to speed up electrification in the fast-growing fleet segment, which is key to lowering emissions from the transport sector, the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the US.”