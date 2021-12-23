Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Small businesses to secure $3m green boost

Automated waste sorting technology and methane monitoring systems will be among the projects to be backed

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 23 December 2021
Image: Shutterstock

A total of 30 American small businesses have secured a share from a $3 million (£2.2m) scheme launched by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to help firms develop technologies to address environmental issues.

Smart-sensors that optimise agricultural water reuse, laser technology for quantitative methane emission monitoring of oil and gas storage tanks and automated trash sorting systems are among the projects that will be supported by the programme.

Wayne Cascio, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator in EPA’s Office of Research and Development, said: “As emerging technologies continue to rapidly change the world, our nation’s small businesses are at the forefront of harnessing these technologies to address today’s environmental challenges.”

A few days ago, US Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled a plan to build half a million new publicly accessible electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

Joe Biden had previously set a target to cut the nation’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50 to 52% from 2005 levels in 2030.

