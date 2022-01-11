How does winter weather affect your EV batteries?

Electric vehicles (EVs) are powered by lithium ion (Li-ion) batteries. They don’t perform at optimal levels in extreme weather, either hot or cold.

Diesel and petrol engines are also less efficient in cold weather. We tend not to notice it because they’re a technology we feel more familiar with. So, it’s not a new issue – and it isn’t exclusive to EVs.

Li-ion batteries are less efficient in extreme weather because their power comes from electrolyte fluid that functions best in moderate temperatures. In extreme cold, the electrons in that fluid move more slowly than in warmer temperatures.

Find out more on the effect of winter on EV batteries.

This is a promoted article.