Energy Minister says there’s “no indication of timing” of announcements about energy bills

Greg Hands said there is a “live discussion” in government regarding the rising energy bills

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 19 January 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The Energy Minister has said there is “no indication of timing” of government announcements regarding measures to mitigate energy price hikes.

During a hearing held by the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee about the energy infrastructure in the UK, Greg Hands said there is a live government discussion on the rising energy bills.

Mr Hands said: “We are looking at the situation, obviously extremely carefully.

“Obviously, as a government, we can see the likely direction of travel on the price cap, driven by the high and volatile global energy prices, particularly in the area of gas.

“It’s a live discussion, which I know is of great interest to all of us and billpayers and energy suppliers and energy producers all across the country.”

A recent report by the National Energy Action estimated that in April there would be in total 2,100,000 homes with children that would be unable to afford their bills.

