Energy Minister says there’s “no indication of timing” of announcements about energy bills

The Energy Minister has said there is “no indication of timing” of government announcements regarding measures to mitigate energy price hikes.

During a hearing held by the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee about the energy infrastructure in the UK, Greg Hands said there is a live government discussion on the rising energy bills.

Mr Hands said: “We are looking at the situation, obviously extremely carefully.

“Obviously, as a government, we can see the likely direction of travel on the price cap, driven by the high and volatile global energy prices, particularly in the area of gas.

“It’s a live discussion, which I know is of great interest to all of us and billpayers and energy suppliers and energy producers all across the country.”

A recent report by the National Energy Action estimated that in April there would be in total 2,100,000 homes with children that would be unable to afford their bills.