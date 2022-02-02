Your energy costs are going through the roof. You must do something about it, but what? Here’s the answer.

The simple fact of the matter is that in the short-term energy prices are going to continue to rise by probably a further 40% this year. When they eventually stabilise, it will be at a significantly higher level than now and there’s nothing that you can do to avoid that.

Between a rock and a hard place

You could take the hit and swallow the increase, but for most firms that’s not an option. It will have to be passed on as higher output prices and that has a whole bunch of competitive issues of its own, none of them good. Previously the board managed energy costs by focusing on tariff, but that won’t work in this instance because the tariffs are the problem. At the same time as energy costs are soaring, the long-term Net Zero Carbon agenda hasn’t gone away. You still need a plan to reduce CO2 emissions to zero, switching to a green tariff is likely to inflate costs even further. Bottom line, to bring these unavoidable price increases to a affordable level you need to find a way to manage consumption down without damaging your client/workplace experience, while at the same time maintaining your environmental credentials with your customers and suppliers.

The solution

Rather than relying on the market to get you out of this hole, you need to tackle waste and overuse. Assuming energy prices go up by 40%, if you could reduce consumption, by say 20%, that would still see you paying more but at a more manageable 12% increase. (see the table below for a simplified example.) This would be a saving that you could bank year after year.

Example:

Energy consumption annually 10,000 kwH At 20p per kwH £2,000 p.a. 40% increase per kwH = 28p £2,800 p.a. +40% Reduce consumption by 20% = 8,000 kwH 8,000 kwH @ 28p = £2,240 p.a. 12%

Automated Monitoring and Targeting (AM&T) solutions have a proven record spanning 20 years, ours among them, of helping you achieve a sustainable 20% reduction in consumption. However, we’ll be the first to admit, the problem was that as often or not, this cost more in labour to achieve than it saved in the short term. AM&T systems chunk through huge volumes of data and spit out equally huge volumes of information, to be validated and interpreted. Wading through them meant a significant cost in labour hours, to establish if there was a problem, let alone what the cause was. Consequently, there was normally a considerable time delay between spotting a problem and doing something about it. Not anymore.

Artificial Intelligence to the rescue

To reduce the 40% energy price rise coming your way;

Click here or give us a call (+44 (0)1494 435106) for a no commitment chat on what we can do to help you mitigate the soaring cost of your gas & electricity bills. If you give us a year of your half hourly data, we'll give you a high-level analysis of

the level of savings we think you could realistically achieve using EMMA’s brain, free of charge.

If that proves there’s a case to answer, we’ll set up a three-month long pilot at a location that is typical of your overall demand pattern. That will cost around £5,000.

If the pilot doesn’t prove that EMMA can identify savings in excess of the fees you pay to use it, we will refund 100% of the pilot fees, no quibble, no delay. And if we proceed to full roll-out we’ll build a similar clause into the ongoing contract.

If the pilot throws up other issues; data input quality, organisational barriers to technology adoption, out of sync FM contract etc, etc don’t worry. We’re an end-to-end solution and we can do everything from metering surveys, supply and install to a bespoke technology build.

There’s nothing you can do to stop paying higher energy prices; however, you can reduce the amount of energy you use and therefore your energy bill and carbon emissions. The quicker you do this the better. Perhaps your competitors are already thinking this way – don’t get left behind.

Email or call now to get on top of the price hikes that are coming at you like an express train.

T: +44 (0)1494 435106

E: [email protected]

W: optimalmonitoring.com

