Former garages turned to low carbon homes

A local authority is on a mission to prove that garages are not only good as spaces for cars but for low carbon homes as well!

North Tyneside Council has unveiled plans to convert draughty old garages dated from the 1950s into low carbon houses.

The project is part of a £1.3 million scheme that will see a disused site become a block of homes fitted with air source heat pumps, solar panels and extra insulation.

The new homes will also have an EPC rating of band A.

The council appointed the North Shields firm, HUSK, to redevelop the site using a process during which the garage roofs will be removed while the walls are retained.

Pre-fabricated insulated timber framed walls are then erected with the elements of the home being created inside the void, including a kitchen, wet room, living and dining area.

Councillor Steve Cox, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “At a time when we face a severe housing shortage across the country and people’s energy bills are spiralling out of control, these new homes will be an attractive and environmentally-friendly addition to the community, with lower fuel bills for the tenants and a smaller carbon footprint.”

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE said: “The garages were built in the 1950s and have outlived their usefulness. They attract antisocial behaviour and flytipping and are a detriment to the community.”