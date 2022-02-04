EDF and ScottishPower announce increases in their tariffs

EDF has today confirmed that its prices for customers on standard variable tariffs will rise in line with Ofgem’s new cap price from 1st April.

Since last summer, the company has taken on around half a million customers of failed suppliers.

EDF said customers on its standard variable tariff paying by direct debit will see their dual-fuel bill increase by 54% to £1,971.

Philippe Commaret, Managing Director of Customers at EDF, said: “We know that these changes, driven by global gas prices, will not be welcome news for customers, but we want to be fully transparent and give our customers as much notice as possible.”

Mr Commaret said the company will continue to offer customers help although the scale of global energy crisis limits how much it can do.

The chief of EDF continued: “It is good to see the government acting now to take some of the sting from the forthcoming rise in April, although we know many customers will continue to struggle.

“We will work with the government to implement the schemes in the best way possible for customers.

“The market also needs longer-term reform to ensure we don’t end up here again and Britain needs more of its own nuclear and renewable power generation and greater energy efficiency to reduce reliance on gas from other countries.”

EDF’s announcement follows a similar move from ScottishPower.

In a blog post on its website the energy company said: “If, on the 1st April, you’re on our Standard (variable) tariff, Pay As You Go tariff, or any default tariff, your prices will change in line with the new price cap level.

“We’ll be in touch by 10th March with full details of your new prices and how this will affect your energy costs. We’ll also include information about the support available to you to help reduce the impact of the price rise.”