Businesses offered green travel grants

As more and more businesses are committing to net zero, ‘greener’ transport modes seem to provide a quicker route to that goal.

Local businesses in Plymouth will soon be able to apply for a new scheme that could offer them grants of up to £25,000 to make their staff’s journeys to and from work more sustainable.

The scheme, which was launched in 2020, has already awarded 36 companies with more than £430,000 in grants.

These firms have invested in measures such as electric vehicle charging infrastructure, cycle parking, staff pool bikes and improved shower facilities.

Councillor Maddi Bridgeman, Cabinet Member for Environment and Street Scene, said: “We are all more aware of the impact of climate change and Workplace Travel Grants are one way the council can help make sustainable, low carbon, transport a practical option for people’s commutes as well as essential business trips.”

It is estimated that nearly 30% of Plymouth’s emissions come from transport.