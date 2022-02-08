National Grid ESO and Octopus launch grid flexibility partnership

National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) and Octopus Energy have teamed up to launch a grid flexibility trial.

The project aims to evaluate the role households can play during periods of high demand.

It is expected to offer insights into how moving home energy demand out of peak times can support balancing the grid and reducing costs.

The trial will run for about two months from 11th February to 31st March and will be available to Octopus Energy’s 1.4 million smart meter customers.

These customers will get paid if they reduce their power consumption below their usual levels for a specific two-hour period across several key periods during this winter, National Grid ESO said.

It is estimated that participating homes could reduce power demand by 150MW during each two-hour trial event.

Isabelle Haigh, Head of National Control at National Grid ESO, said: “Encouraging households to engage in exciting climate-friendly energy opportunities like this trial will be crucial in our transition to net zero.

“System flexibility is vital to help manage and reduce peak electricity demand and keep Britain’s electricity flowing securely.”

James Eddison, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Octopus Energy Group, said: “The findings of our previous home energy trials and the demand for our smart tariffs show that homes can play a key role in improving grid stability and making sure that we’re making the most of home-grown green energy when it’s abundant.

“By joining forces with ESO, we’re now taking this research to the next level, inviting 1.4 million customers to take part in a trial that will allow them to potentially benefit from cheaper, greener power and help build the energy system of the future. It’s a tremendous opportunity to unlock flexibility at an unprecedented scale and we can’t wait to get started.”