UK sees biggest solar growth since 2015!

2021 was hailed as the most significant year to date in terms of growth for the UK solar industry.

That’s according to the trade association Solar Energy UK which estimates solar energy capacity grew by 36% compared to 2020.

The data shows that a total of 730MW of solar capacity was installed across the UK.

The authors of the study note that the growth recorded in the rooftop sector is significant – some 369MW of onsite solar was installed in 2021.

That was the highest total in six years, since 2015.

The report suggests the total installed capacity in the UK is currently 14.6GW.

Finlay Colville, Head of Research at Solar Media Ltd, said: “For the first time, each of the three key segments – residential, commercial rooftop and ground-mount – is seeing stable growth and an increase in the planning of new projects for the future.

“New investments and stakeholders are entering the UK solar market now in record numbers, many with a long-term strategy to develop large portfolios out to 2030.”