Yü Energy has been appointed as supplier of last resort (SoLR) to take on supplying customers from Whoop Energy and Xcel Power.

The two companies announced they were ceasing to trade on Friday, leaving a combined total of 262 customers.

The energy regulator said existing Whoop Energy and Xcel Power Limited customers were switched last Saturday.

Ofgem also added that domestic customer credit balances will be honoured.

The customers will be contacted in the coming days about the changes.