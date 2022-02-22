Could you be driving over your baby’s used nappies?

Could the road towards net zero be paved with used nappies?

Drivers using a stretch of road on the A487 between Cardigan and Aberystwyth in west Wales have started driving over 1.4 miles of roadway containing recovered fibres from more than 100,000 used nappies.

The road resurfacing scheme saw a total of 4.3 tonnes of recovered fibre from nappies being added to the bitumen that glues together the asphalt road surfaces.

Before that, nappies were cleansed and plastics and cellulose fibres were separated for re-use.

The ‘nappy-enhanced’ solution is believed to be greener and more durable than standard asphalt.

The pilot project was launched by Pura which makes eco-friendly nappies, with the support of the Welsh Government.

Recent research found that asphalt can contribute significantly to air pollution and when it is exposed to solar radiation its emissions can even increase by 300%.

It is estimated that nearly three billion nappies are binned each year in the UK.

