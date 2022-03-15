National Grid aims to turn diesel generators off by inviting innovators

National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) seeks to find new power systems that could help the company move away from diesel generators.

Currently, NGET is using these generators along with batteries to provide backup power to substation facilities.

While these systems are rarely used on the occasion that backup power is needed, changing from diesel to low carbon alternatives has the potential to reduce carbon intensity by 90% and save an estimated 500,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions.

Backup generators are used at more than 250 NGET sites across England and Wales, the majority of which are diesel-powered.

Ben Kuchta, Innovation Engineer for Net Zero Innovation at National Grid, said: “It’s important we lead by example, reducing our own emissions and working with others to enable and accelerate the transition to net zero.”

Two months ago, NGET has had its emissions reduction targets verified by the Science Based Targets initiative.

Ofgem’s Director of Strategy and Decarbonisation Neil Kenward said: “Ofgem has played a crucial role in driving down carbon emissions over the last 20 years, with network regulation enabling a huge increase in renewable energy generation.

“As energy regulator, we are helping to create the right infrastructure for net zero to thrive and today’s announcement is the perfect example of this innovation in practice.”