Council seeks government support after cutting ties with Gazprom

Merton Council in the southwest of London has announced it will seek government support after canceling plans to renew its contract with Russian gas firm Gazprom.

Three weeks ago, the local authority said it was seeking to end its £1 million gas contract with the company which had supplied Merton Council for eight years.

The council said a new one-year contract with Gazprom was due to begin on 1st April – the contract would see Merton’s buildings, including leisure centres, libraries and schools being supplied with gas by Gazprom.

However, the local authority instead agreed to award a one-year contract to Corona Energy to manage the supply of gas to public buildings across the borough.

Combined with rising energy prices, the switch in energy suppliers is forecast to bring increased costs for Merton Council.

In recent weeks, local authorities across the UK unveiled plans to cut ties with Russian-owned gas supplier Gazprom after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A few days ago, Merton Council highlighted the need for a change in council procurement laws to help public bodies cut ties with Russian energy companies.

Councillor Mark Allison said: “I’m proud that our council has stepped up and taken swift action to ensure that not one penny of our residents’ money goes towards supporting the Russian state or its invasion of Ukraine.

“However, there is no doubt that with energy prices rising and the costs of starting a new contract at short notice, this is going to impact the council’s finances.

“The change in supply management will save us money; but overall, the current steep rise in energy prices means we will still pay more next year.

“We are asking the government to discuss a package of support which would ensure those increased costs don’t impact our residents.”