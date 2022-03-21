Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

United Utilities completes £164m rebuild of wastewater treatment plant

The project is believed to be the largest purpose-built Nereda process plant in Europe

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 21 March 2022
Image: Casimiro PT/ Shutterstock

United Utilities has announced it has completed upgrade work on its wastewater treatment plant in Blackburn, Lancashire.

The £164 million rebuild of the project included the installation of a wastewater treatment technology known as Nereda.

Serving around 400,000 people, the Blackburn site is now considered the largest purpose-built Nereda process plant in Europe, UU said.

The upgrade project, which took four years to complete, also included a new 1.6 kilometre-pipeline between Blackburn and Darwen wastewater treatment works.

Kevin Moody, Programme Manager at UU, said: “In a bid to improve the way waste is dealt with in the North West, we were the first in the UK to invest in a pilot plant for this new technology.

“All the hard work to test the process has ultimately helped to deliver a project on this scale, which will ensure we can meet the needs of today’s population, whilst protecting the environment.”

