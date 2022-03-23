TotalEnergies to halt Russian oil purchases by the end of 2022

TotalEnergies has announced it will stop purchasing oil and petroleum products from Russia as soon as possible and by the end of 2022 at the latest.

In this way, TotalEnergies wanted to address “serious and unfounded” accusations of “complicity in war crimes” for continuing to work in Russia.

The energy major said: “Given the worsening situation in Ukraine and the existence of alternative sources for supplying Europe, TotalEnergies has unilaterally decided to no longer enter into or renew contracts to purchase Russian oil and petroleum products, in order to halt all its purchases of Russian oil and petroleum products as soon as possible and by the end of 2022 at the latest.”

Earlier this month, the Church of England urged the French energy giant to divest from Russian fossil fuels.

The company said it does not operate any oil and gas fields or any liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants in Russia.

TotalEnergies has also unveiled plans to import petroleum products from other continents and not provide further capital for the development of projects in Russia.

