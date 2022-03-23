Centrica unveils battery acquisition

Centrica Business Solutions has secured the development rights for a 30MW battery storage plant in Aberdeenshire.

The site in Dyce, near Aberdeen, is close to offshore wind farms in the North Sea.

The project, which is designed to maximise the use of renewable energy, is predicted to store enough energy to power 70,000 homes for an hour.

Centrica Business Solutions Managing Director Greg McKenna said: “Improving the energy independence of the UK is essential to help manage energy costs and move away from fossil fuels.

“The government has set a target of a green electricity grid by 2035 – that’s only achievable if we build out the level of flexibility in the system, to help manage supply and demand.”