UK readies undersea electricity ‘superhighways’

Ofgem has today recognised the “clear case” and the “consumer benefit” of the Scotland to England Green Links.

The two subsea links, which will have a capacity of up to 4GW, are predicted to transport enough electricity to power four million homes.

The first 2GW link is a partnership between National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) and SP Energy Networks and will run from Torness, Scotland to the Hawthorn Pit Substation in Durham County, England with approximately 176 kilometres of offshore cable.

The second 2GW link, a partnership between NGET and SSEN Transmission, will originate from Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, and terminate at Drax in North Yorkshire, England with 440 kilometres of cable running undersea.

They are believed to be the largest electricity transmission investment projects in Britain’s recent history

The links are predicted to support hundreds of green jobs during their construction and operation phases.

Chris Bennett, Interim President at National Grid Electricity Transmission said: “The Scotland to England Green Links form part of a £10 billion investment in 16 major projects to help deliver the government’s offshore wind target of 40GW by 2030, a critical step in helping achieve greater energy independence and net zero.”

Barnaby Wharton, Director of Future Electricity Systems at RenewableUK, said: “Onshore is the cheapest form of electricity generation we have, so getting on with these projects means that we will be able to deliver even more power produced by wind farms in Scotland to consumers in England.”