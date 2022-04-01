Octopus boss: “Meter readings could be sent next week”

While the websites of some of the biggest energy suppliers crashed in the meter readings rush yesterday, the chief of Octopus has reassured customers that they can send them next week.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s World at One Highlights, Greg Jackson said: “I can really understand that people are really worried about these price rises and I think the advice to take a meter reading is good but I think there’s a lot of unnecessary stress about getting them uploaded straight away.

“I think with most companies, certainly with Octopus, you can give it any time in the next week, we will apply it to the day when you took it.

“So if you take a meter each day and submit it any time in the next week, it would be fine. I think EDF has said the same, E.ON has said the same, pretty sure that will apply universally.

“But right now, just to put a number on it, we are getting about 40,000 meter readings an hour and a normal day was a couple of thousands. So, that’s the kind of the extent to which people are really worried about this.”

With the new price cap, bills will increase by an average of £693 for those on default tariffs while prepayment customers will see an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.

Mr Jackson added: “If you happen to take your meter reading on the 5th of April, 10th of April, the company would have to apply an estimate, which is regulated through, kinds of subjects regulation for how much energy was used before the 1st of April.

“And I should say, some people will actually end up with slightly higher bills because they take these readings – what they are doing is essentially determining the difference between their actual meter reading and the estimate.

“And it can go both ways. I think the key here is people want a fair and accurate bill, take the meter reading just before the price change and you can submit it, you can do it online or by email, sometimes by text message, or just call in the next few days and it will be okay.”