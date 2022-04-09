More than half of new UK cars to be electric by 2028

The government has announced new proposals for more than half of all new cars sold throughout the country to be fully electric by 2028.

Currently, 2035 has been circled as the date that all new cars will be zero-emission, as the government looks to cut the carbon emissions generated by petrol and diesel cars.

These new plans would also reportedly see car manufacturers increase the number of electric vehicles (EVs) they are producing and selling each year from 2024 to 2035.

By 2024, carmakers will need to show a 22% sales share of purely electric cars, with this reaching 52% by 2028 and 80% by 2030.

All new petrol and diesel cars cannot be sold after 2030 but hybrid cars can continue to be sold until 2035, to ease the transition from internal combustion engines.

Many carmakers are still adjusting to the new EV market, with hybrids far more common and certain brands only currently offering one electric model.

This new proposal has not yet set the exact definition for which types of hybrid cars will definitely be allowed to be sold post-2030, which has made some carmakers uneasy, however, it has encouraged some that more progress will be made.