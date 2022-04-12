Are our energy bills going to hit £5,000 a year?

If the war in Ukraine continues to have an impact on international gas markets, energy bills for average UK households could rise to nearly £5,000.

Ofgem allegedly warned ministers that the price cap level could jump to at least £2,400 by the time of its next review in October.

Reports claim that the energy regulator could not exclude the possibility that the price cap could rise even further, to more than double in the worst-case scenario.

The energy price cap increase came into effect on 1st April – most customers will see their bills increase by £693.

Prepayment customers will see an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.

Last month, a group of suppliers called on the government to take further action in tackling the energy bills crisis.

ELN contacted Ofgem for a response – the regulator said it did not recognise the £5,000 estimate.

A government spokesperson told ELN: “We do not recognise these grossly exaggerated figures. Any prediction of the price cap level, which is set by Ofgem and not the government, is highly speculative.

“We recognise the pressures people are facing with the cost of living, which is why we have set out a £22 billion package of support and the Energy Price Cap continues to insulate millions of consumers across the UK from high global gas prices.”