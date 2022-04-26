Campaigners slam potential approval of new UK coal mine

The possibility of the government’s green light to a new coal mine in Cumbria has triggered reactions from environmental groups.

The company behind the project plans to extract coking coal, which is also known as metallurgical coal, from beneath the Irish Sea.

Yesterday, several reports claimed that the government would give the go-ahead to the proposed mine.

In a statement, the environmental campaigning group Friends of the Earth said: “We don’t need this mine. It won’t lower bills, provide energy security or offer secure jobs. The jobs created by this mine will be minimal and short-term.

“Instead of jobs in a dying industry, the people of Whitehaven deserve secure jobs in clean industries like electric cars, home insulation and renewable energy.

“The science is clear – there must be no new fossil fuel projects if we are to meet climate targets and protect our planet.”

If the coal mine secures the go-ahead, it would be the first time in more than 30 years that the UK gives permission for the planning and development of this kind of project.

Greenpeace UK has touted the project as “climate-wrecking” and asked the public to join a petition, which is already signed by more than 200,000 people, calling on the government to block the coal mine.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities declined to comment whilst this process is ongoing.