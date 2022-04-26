IAEA sends equipment to Ukraine to safely run nuclear plants

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has sent experts and equipment to Ukraine to boost the safe operations of its nuclear facilities in the wake of the ongoing war.

Ukraine‘s authorities had previously asked for equipment that could enable it to support the work at its nuclear plants.

The country sent the IAEA a list of equipment the country said it needed – the list covered a range of equipment for different nuclear facilities in the country.

It included various radiation measurement devices, protective material, computer-related assistance, power supply systems and diesel generators.

In its most recent update, the IAEA said: “Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi leads first full-pledged assistance mission of safety, security and safeguards experts to Ukraine.

“Leaving Vienna, they will arrive at Chernobyl NPP to deliver equipment, conduct radiological assessments and restore safeguards monitoring systems.”