Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

IAEA sends equipment to Ukraine to safely run nuclear plants

Radiation measurement devices and power supply systems will be sent to support the secure operation of the country’s nuclear facilities

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 26 April 2022
Image: IAEA / Twitter

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has sent experts and equipment to Ukraine to boost the safe operations of its nuclear facilities in the wake of the ongoing war.

Ukraine‘s authorities had previously asked for equipment that could enable it to support the work at its nuclear plants.

The country sent the IAEA a list of equipment the country said it needed – the list covered a range of equipment for different nuclear facilities in the country.

It included various radiation measurement devices, protective material, computer-related assistance, power supply systems and diesel generators.

In its most recent update, the IAEA said: “Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi leads first full-pledged assistance mission of safety, security and safeguards experts to Ukraine.

“Leaving Vienna, they will arrive at Chernobyl NPP to deliver equipment, conduct radiological assessments and restore safeguards monitoring systems.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast