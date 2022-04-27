Ofgem to review local energy system operation

Ofgem has launched a review into how the energy system is planned and operated locally.

The new plan could result in the creation of new independent bodies whose mission would be to oversee local energy systems across the country.

Local power grids are believed to play a significant role in helping the country reduce its reliance on gas imports.

Currently, each electricity distribution network company is responsible for operating its local power grid and planning for future energy demand.

The energy regulator said the current approach “has gaps, lacks coordination and could create potential conflicts of interest” that could lead to rising costs for customers.

Charlotte Ramsay and Richard Smith, Co-Directors of Energy Systems, Management and Security of Ofgem, said: “To reduce our reliance on expensive imports of gas and bring down customers’ energy bills, we need to accelerate our transition to net zero.

“This will require a transformation of our energy system, in particular at a local level.”

Polly Billington, Chief Executive of UK100, commented: “It is great to see Ofgem recognise the vital role of local communities and authorities in creating the kind of future-proof net zero energy systems we need, which have flexibility at their core.”

Commenting on Ofgem’s announcement, Randolph Brazier, Director of Innovation and Electricity Systems at Energy Networks Association, said: “We welcome Ofgem’s review and share the desire to speed up net zero at least cost to consumers.

“Britain’s distribution networks are well-placed to do this and already have a strong track record through our world-leading Open Networks programme which has delivered the largest flexibility market in the world.”