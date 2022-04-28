It’s silly to give more support for energy bills now, says Rishi Sunak

The Chancellor has said it would be “silly” as a move to give more support to customers to tackle rising energy bills.

In an interview on Mumsnet, Rishi Sunak said: “We will see what happens with the price cap in the autumn, I know that people are anxious about us and they are wondering if they (energy bills) are going to go up, even more.

“I have always been clear from the beginning, we will see what happens and then depending on what happens to bills then of course if we need to act and provide support for people we will.

“But it would be silly to do that now or last month or the month before when we don’t know exactly what the situation in the autumn is going to be.”

Asked about the reason the UK does not tax energy and fuel companies more to raise money following the example of other countries, the Chancellor said: “The first thing is that we already do.

“Most companies pay around 20% in their corporation tax, the energy companies pay double that, they pay 40% already, so the reason we haven’t gone down that road is really simple.

“We are quite lucky in this country in that we have got quite a lot of energy here in the UK and I think what we have realised is we need to invest more in that and that’s why we haven’t gone for some extra tax because what I don’t want to do is to discourage more investment in our energy supplies, we want to improve our energy security so we are not relying on importing lots of things from abroad.”

However, the Chancellor did not exclude the possibility of a windfall tax in the future: “What I would say is that if we don’t see that type of investment coming forward and companies are not going to make those investments in our country and in our energy security, then, of course, that’s something I would look at and nothing is ever off the table in these things.”

The Labour party had previously urged the government to impose a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas producers to reduce the average household bill by £200.

Mr Sunak added that in the short- and medium-term the UK would need oil and gas but over time they will be phased out moving to net zero.