Government sends more generators to Ukraine

The government has announced it will donate a further 287 mobile generators to Ukraine.

It’s the second time such support has been offered, with more than 850 generators in total given to help operations at relief centres, hospitals and water pumping stations.

The new generators, capable of powering the equivalent of around 8,000 additional homes – will be used for larger buildings such as hospitals and shelters in Easter Ukraine.

Today, the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 75th day.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Putin’s atrocities have continued to escalate, and so we are ramping up our support to the Ukrainian people in their time of need.

“Our donation of a further 287 generators will ensure more essential services in Ukraine can keep running.”

The government has also introduced an exemption to its international fossil fuel support policy to keep Ukraine’s energy supplies topped up.

The policy prevents the UK from providing any new direct financial or promotional support for the fossil fuel energy sector overseas.

The exemption will allow the UK to provide support for Ukraine’s energy and fuel needs.