Analysts unveil new price cap estimates prior to the Queen’s Speech

Ahead of the Queen’s Speech due to be delivered later today, consultancy Cornwall Insight has updated its latest price cap forecasts for the coming winter.

Analysts forecast that energy bills could spike to nearly £2,600 per year in October.

They also estimate that the default tariff cap could be £2,292 in the summer of 2023 and £2,283 in winter.

The Queen’s Speech will outline the government’s plans over the next year and any bills it hopes to introduce.

Amongst the potential bills for inclusion is an Energy Bill.

Yesterday, Keith Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of ScottishPower urged the government to take more action to protect customers as he predicted that the price cap could jump to £2,900 on 1st October.