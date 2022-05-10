Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Will the Queen’s Speech take a tougher stance against disruptive protestors?

Eco-zealots could be jailed for 12 months as a result of a new Public Order Bill

Tuesday 10 May 2022
Image: Extinction Rebellion UK/Twitter

The government is set to crack down on green protests causing disruption across the country.

The Queen’s Speech, which is expected to be delivered later today by Prince Charles, will reportedly include a Public Order Bill targeting protestors who glue themselves to buildings and public infrastructure.

Under the new plans, eco-activists could face up to 12 months in prison.

The new legislation aims to put an end to protests that caused significant disruption in recent months after climate activists blocked roads and transport networks.

A few days ago, in a series of demonstrations, Extinction Rebellion activists blocked oil terminals, while others glued their hands to the building of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The Public Order Bill will reportedly be one of the 38 bills to be included in the Queen’s Speech.

The energy industry had previously called for an Energy Bill that could bring additional measures, including financial support for half a million households living on heat networks.

