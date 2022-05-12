Ukrainian gas transportation system operator shuts gas transit route

Russian gas flows to Europe through Ukraine have been disrupted after Kyiv halted the use of a major gas transit route.

The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) blamed the “actions of occupiers” for the interruption of gas transit through the GMS Sokhranivka and the border compressor station Novopskov.

It is estimated that through Novopskov almost a third of gas from Russia to Europe, up to 32.6 million cubic metres per day, is transited.

The operator of the Ukrainian gas transmission system said it is possible to temporarily redirect gas flows to the Sudza interconnection point which is located in a territory controlled by Ukraine.

It continued: “The company repeatedly informed Gazprom about gas transit threats due to the actions of the Russian-controlled occupation forces and stressed stopping interference in the operation of the facilities, but these appeals were ignored.”

The company had earlier tweeted: “As a result of the Russian invasion, we are facing a force majeure situation at the transit point Sohranivka.”

In a statement, Gazprom said: “The transfer of volumes to the Sudzha GIS, based on the Russian flow scheme is technologically impossible, the distribution of volumes is clearly stated in the cooperation agreement dated 30th December 2019 and the Ukrainian side is well aware of this.”